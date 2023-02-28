Jolt to BJP, Cong wins two key posts in Sonepat MC

Karnal, February 27
In a setback to the BJP, Congress-supported candidates won the elections for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Sonepat Municipal Corporation held today.
A source said a BJP councillor cast his vote in favour of the Congress candidates. Rajiv Saroha has been elected Senior Deputy Mayor while Manjeet Gehlawat is the new Deputy Mayor. A Congress-backed candidate, Nikhil Madaan, had won the poll for the Mayor’s post in 2020.
In the House of 20 members, the BJP had won 10 seats, while the Congress had won nine. One member had won as Independent, but he later joined the BJP. Apart from them, the Mayor has the voting right. In the elections conducted on Monday, both Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor got 11 votes, while the BJP's candidate got 10 votes each. The newly elected officials said they would ensure the overall development of the city.
