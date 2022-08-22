Jolt to Shiromani Akali Dal in Haryana, senior office bearers form SAD Haryana State

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 22

Giving a big jolt to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), senior office bearers of the state quit the party and formed SAD Haryana State. A five-member committee has been formed by the rebel group to chalk out future strategy.

A meeting of the rebel group was organised here at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa, which was attended by Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SGPC member and SAD senior vice president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, former member of SGPC and SAD state president women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala, SGPC member, Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, SAD spokesperson, and others.

Bhupinder Singh Assandh, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, Gurmeet Singh Trilokewala, Inderpal Singh Karnal are committee members who will be given power to take decisions.

The rebel group accused the Badal family for having all control of the party. “We have requested the Badal family to change the leadership as the party has lost its ground, but our request was not considered. We met the party workers and decided to quit. We have formed SAD Haryana State to fight for the rights of the people of Haryana,” said Assandh.

“We will hold a rally in Karnal soon to strengthen the party,” he said. They will also contest assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Haryana with a like-minded party, said Assandh.

Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana alleged that SAD is limited to the Badal family and all the decisions are taken by Sukhbir Singh Badal. Nobody can raise their issues. These circumstances forced them to quit.