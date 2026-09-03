Journalists await cashless healthcare promised by Haryana CM

The issue of providing cashless medical facilities and other welfare benefits to mediapersons has resurfaced after Congress MLA from Beri in Jhajjar district and former Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian raised the matter during the recently concluded monsoon session of the state Assembly.

Taking the issue forward, the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ) has once again urged the state government to provide cashless medical facilities to mediapersons without any further delay.

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The union said that as the media is considered the fourth pillar of democracy, journalists should be provided cashless medical treatment on the lines of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Such a facility, it said, would enable journalists to continue highlighting public issues and strengthening democracy.

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“Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced the provision of cashless medical facilities for mediapersons in May 2025 when he visited Rohtak as the chief guest at a state-level function of the HUWJ. However, the announcement is yet to be implemented, causing resentment among mediapersons across the state,” HUWJ state president Man Mohan Kathuria said on Thursday.

Kathuria said when the Haryana government was providing cashless medical treatment to lakhs of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, there was no reason why a similar facility could not be extended to mediapersons, who often work round the clock without leave and are compelled to compromise their health because of demanding working conditions.

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“Journalism is a stressful and round-the-clock profession, leaving mediapersons with little time to pay attention to their health. As a result, cases of serious ailments and sudden deaths, including those caused by cardiac arrests, are increasing among mediapersons. Keeping this in view, we have been persistently raising the demand and expect the Chief Minister to implement the announcement without any further delay,” Kathuria added.