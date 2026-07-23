Journalists’ body urges Haryana CM Saini to implement cashless medical facility

A delegation of the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ), led by its president Manmohan Kathuria, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rohtak on Thursday, urging him to fulfil his promise of providing cashless medical facility to mediapersons in the state.

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The Chief Minister was in Rohtak to attend several programmes, including a felicitation ceremony for 81 literary personalities at Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing Arts. The delegation also urged him to enhance the monthly pension for accredited journalists and lower the eligibility age for the pension scheme.

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“The CM had announced the cashless medical facility for mediapersons last year, but it has yet to be implemented. Journalists work under constant stress and often in challenging conditions, making access to cashless healthcare essential,” Kathuria said.

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HUWJ cashier Lokesh Jain said the CM assured the delegation that the announcement would be implemented for the benefit of mediapersons.

“We have also invited the CM to attend the state-level conference of our union in Nuh district,” Jain added.

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Former minister Manish Kumar Grover was also present on the occasion.