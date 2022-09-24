Bhiwani judge booked for ‘sexual assault’

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, September 23

The Bhiwani police have registered a case against an Additional District and Sessions Judge of Bhiwani and a lawyer of the Bhiwani Bar Association on the allegations of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman on the complaint of a woman advocate of Bhiwani.

The Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the police got the complaint on September 18 and cops registered the FIR the same day. The FIR has been registered under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

The SP said the woman complainant had got her statement recorded before the magistrate after the police registered the case in the matter and further investigation was on. Sources said the alleged incident took place on August 12 in the corridor of the local court complex when the woman advocate was walking down the corridor when the ADJ came in front of her near the sessions court. She alleged that he called her by asking her name and put his hand on her shoulder and pulled her towards him. The complainant advocate met the Sessions Judge and told him about the incident which was allegedly captured on the CCTV camera installed on the court complex corridor. She submitted a formal complaint to the Sessions Judge on August 13.

