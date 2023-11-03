Judge, nephew granted bail in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

A Panchkula court today granted bail to ex-CBI/ED judge Sudhir Parmar and his nephew Ajay Parmar in the ‘Judge Bribery Scandal’.

Recently, the Supreme Court had on October 3 allowed the appeals of Pankaj Bansal and Basant Bansal, also accused in the case, on the ground that their arrest was not in keeping with the provisions of Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 and their grounds of arrest were not communicated to them in writing. Their arrest orders and remand orders were set aside.

The Parmars also took the same plea and cited the SC order before the Panchkula court hearing the Enforcement Directorate case. The detailed orders allowing bail pleas were not available till the filing of the report.

Earlier, the ED had filed chargesheets in the case concluding that judge Sudhir Parmar misused his office for his nephew Ajay Parmar’s job in M3M Group, took around Rs 5 crore bribe from IREO/M3M for giving benefit in a pending case and acquired assets in the name of his relatives worth Rs 7.59 crore, including a plot in Vatika Colony, Gurugram, and agriculture land.

The ED had arrested the judge on August 10 after taking permission from the Punjab and Haryana HC on July 20. Based on the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) FIR, dated April 17, the ED had registered the case on June 13.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Panchkula #Supreme Court