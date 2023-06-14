Judge's gunman held for dancing with revolver

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 13

The Gurugram police arrested the Rewari Additional Sessions Judge’s gunman and his friend while they were allegedly creating a ruckus by dancing to loud music under the influence of alcohol behind Judicial Enclave society in Sector 53 late on Monday night. The gunman’s friend was allegedly waving his service revolver in the air as he danced. A case was registered against them at the Sector 53 police station.

The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar and Head Constable Dinesh Kumar. Dinesh, the judge’s gunman, was let off on bail after he joined the investigation while his friend Sunil was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody. The gunman’s revolver was seized.

An FIR was registered against the duo under the relevant Sections of the IPC, Environment (Protection) Act and the Arms Act.