Judicial custody for auction recorder

Yamunanagar, July 7
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today produced the auction recorder of the Market Committee, Chhachhrauli, before a court in Jagadhri, which sent him to judicial custody for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from an arhtiya yesterday. The arhtiya had lodged a complaint with the ACB. A case was registered at the Panchkula ACB police station.
