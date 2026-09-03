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Home / Haryana / Judicial officers must balance law with national security concerns: Sonepat ADGP

Judicial officers must balance law with national security concerns: Sonepat ADGP

3-day workshop ends at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:15 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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ADGP Mamta Singh honours a participant during a workshop at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.
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A three-day workshop on “Modes of Foreign Interference in Internal Affairs and Its Adverse Impact on National Security” for members of the law faculties of state’s law universities and judicial officers concluded at the Sardar Patel Conference Hall of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Thursday.

Mamta Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Commissioner of Police, Sonepat, was the chief guest of the valedictory function of the workshop and addressed the participants on the emerging challenges posed by foreign interference and their implications for the criminal justice system.

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Singh said judicial officers dealing with such cases needed to understand the practical challenges involved and carefully balance the rule of law, constitutional provisions and individual rights of an accused with the larger concerns of national security.

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“Most of the cases involving these issues are not ordinary cases such as rape or murder. They can have a direct bearing on the internal and national security of the country. A judicial officer has to understand the practical problems involved,” she said.

Mamta pointed out that courts currently received relatively few cases involving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), narco-terrorism, foreign funding, financial organised crime, deepfakes, cyberattacks and disinformation, but these emerging threats were rapidly changing the nature of national security challenges.

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Mamta said investigation, filing of chargesheets and decisions in such cases could be particularly challenging. Judicial officers, she added, would need to examine the background and intent of the accused as well as the relevant documents and circumstances. She also emphasised the need for closer coordination among the police, prosecution and judiciary in dealing with cases involving national security and emerging forms of foreign interference.

The ADGP thanked the Haryana Police Academy for organising the workshop on what she said was a highly relevant subject. Superintendent of Police of Academy Pushpa and District Attorney Geetanjali highlighted learning outcomes of the three-day programme.

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