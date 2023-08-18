Judicial probe into Nuh riots must: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that a judicial inquiry was required to reveal who all conspired for the Nuh riots and protected rioters.

At a press conference, he said, “The CM says he can’t protect every citizen. A CID inspector had given a report citing apprehension for riots, but no preventive step was taken. The Home Minister says he got to know about the riots at 3 pm.”

State Congress president Udai Bhan said, “The CM says something else, the Home Minister says something else. Union minister Rao Inderjit himself says that people were armed with swords and sticks during the yatra.”

Hooda claimed that Nuh had not seen riots even in 1947 and 1992. In reply to a question, he pointed out that Nuh MLAs had alerted the administration over the possibility of riots. “It is surprising that the Home Minister does not have a CID department. Without the CID, the Home Minister is without eyes and ears. The Social Progress Index released by the Centre states that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country,” he said.

“The scam in the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been revealed by CAG. Huge claims were taken in the name of the treatment of dead people in Haryana. At the same time, the government has set a target of providing benefits of the Ayushman Bharat to 38 lakh families with an income of less than Rs 3 lakh per annum. There are a total of 55 lakh families in Haryana. It implies 70% of them have less than Rs 3 lakh per annum family income,” he said.

