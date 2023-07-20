Judicial remand for thermal power engineer

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 19

Ashutosh Aggarwal, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Yamunanagar thermal power plant, who was arrested by an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 yesterday, has been sent to judicial custody.

ACB inspector Sat Pal said Aggarwal had been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Panchkula police station of the ACB.

He said the accused was produced in the district courts in Yamunanagar yesterday, which sent him to judicial custody. A contractor, Arjun Kumar of Panipat, had lodged a complaint against Aggarwal, alleging that he had demanded bribe in lieu of releasing security payment of work done by his firm. He had taken up maintenance work at the thermal plant in 2022, for which he had deposited the security amount.

“The contract with the firm was completed in December 2022. The contractor was demanding a refund of his security of about Rs 2.50 lakh and this transaction was to be released by Aggarwal, who demanded a bribe of Rs 11,000,” the inspector stated.

