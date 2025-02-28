Judo coach sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor girl

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (fast-track special court to try offences of rape and under the POCSO Act), Kurukshetra, has sentenced a judo coach to rigorous imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court has sentenced Gurmail Singh (27), a resident of Kurukshetra, under Sections of the POCSO Act, IT Act and IPC, and also slapped a fine of Rs 88,000 on him.

A Kurukshetra police spokesman said the woman, in her complaint in March 2020, had stated that her minor daughter is a student of a private school and a judo coach in the school sexually assaults the minor girls. The coach had created a WhatsApp group in which he used to send obscene messages and videos to the minor girls. The complainant had also informed that the coach had blackmailed her minor daughter, sexually assaulted her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone. A case was registered at women police station under the charges of the POCSO Act, IT Act and IPC.

On Thursday, the special court sentenced Gurmail to rigorous imprisonment for life and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section of 6 the POCSO act, further rigorous imprisonment for 7 years and a fine of Rs 15,000 under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, and rigorous imprisonment for 5 years and a fine of Rs 11,000 under Section 14 of the POCSO Act. The court has also sentenced him for rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 323 of the IPC, a sentence of rigorous imprisonment for a period of 7 years and a fine of Rs 8,000 under Section 452 of the IPC, and a rigorous imprisonment of 1 year and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 506 of the IPC.

The court has further sentenced Gurmail to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 67 of the IT act, and rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 67-b of the IT Act. The sentences will run concurrently.