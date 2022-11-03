Jundla market ex-secy held over paddy scam

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 2

The Karnal police have arrested former Jundla market committee secretary Pawan Chopra in connection with the FIR registered following raids by the CM’s flying squad at the Jundla grain market and various rice mills last month.

He was arrested late Tuesday night and was produced in a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in two-day police custody. One miller has already been arrested in this connection.

2-day remand Former Jundla market committee secretary Pawan Chopra was produced in a court on Wednesday

The court remanded him in two-day police custody

One miller has already been arrested in the case

The police reportedly have to recover documents and the payment, which, as per the arrested miller, was given to the secretary in lieu of issuance of fake gate passes for proxy procurement.

Pawan was suspended by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) authorities.

“On the complaint of the CM’s flying squad, we have registered an FIR against four mills, including KM Foods, Budh Ram Foods, Anand Foods in Jundla and Hansraj Industries in Karnal, under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC. We have already arrested miller Ishwar Dayal. He is in judicial custody. We have now arrested market committee secretary Pawan Chopra in the case got his two-day remand to recover documents and payment,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

The Tribune highlighted the issue of “fake gate passes” being issued at various grain markets of the district for proxy procurement in its October 9 edition. After the reports, a team of the CM’s flying squad inspected the Jundla grain market and three mills and found discrepancies. The team found a shortfall of 66,834 quintals in the paddy stock.

A team of the HSAMB also conducted physical verification at another mill and detected a shortfall of 13,095 quintals of paddy.