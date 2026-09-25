Jungle safari to resume at Kalesar National Park from October 1

Jungle safari at Kalesar National Park is set to resume on October 1 following its suspension during the monsoon season. The authorities had halted tourist movement in the park owing to rainfall and damage to the routes.

Spread over about 11,570 acres, Kalesar National Park attracts tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including leopards, nilgai, deer, chital, wild boar, sambar and other animals.

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Officials said the monsoon often causes damage to roads and tracks in the park, making movement inside the forest risky. Repairs to the damaged routes are currently underway. The park has a 14-km-long tourist track, along which three vehicles have been deployed for the safari. Visitors will be allowed into the forest between 8 am and 4 pm after paying the prescribed fee.

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“Repair work on the damaged roads has already begun and is expected to be completed within a week,” said Lilu Ram, Inspector, Wildlife Department. He said the department would also conduct Wildlife Safety Week from October 1 to 7 to create awareness about wildlife protection and safety among visitors. He urged tourists to follow guidelines and maintain a safe distance from animals.