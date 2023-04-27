Junior athletics coach alleges murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 26

A junior athletics coach, who had accused former Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, alleged that she was attacked by an unknown driver of a black SUV late last night.

In her complaint to the police, the coach said she was refuelling her scooter at a petrol station in front of Gopal Sweets in Sector 8 when the SUV driver, who had long hair, tried to hit her vehicle with the intention of causing harm or killing her.

She added that some people present at the site tried to stop the driver, but he managed to escape. She also dialled 112 for help, but no assistance arrived. The coach described the incident as a breach of her security and life-threatening, adding that it was not the first time such an attack had happened.