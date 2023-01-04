Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

Chandigarh, January 4
The junior athletics coach, who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, on Wednesday recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.
Accompanied by her lawyers, the victim arrived at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, here.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has gone to Sandeep Singh's official residence in Sector 7 here for investigation.
The victim on Tuesday had recorded her statement before the SIT. Sources had said that the victim was given a detailed questionnaire and her statement was recorded.
The SIT had questioned her for nearly eight hours, during which the victim handed over evidence, including her mobile phone, to the investigating team.
The SIT later brought the victim to Sandeep Singh's official residence in Sector 7 to recreate the crime scene.
