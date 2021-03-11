Junior Commonwealth Games gold medallist among 5 nabbed in Hisar bank dacoity case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 24

An ITBP constable, who had won a gold medal in Junior Commonwealth Games, was among five persons nabbed in connection with a dacoity in a branch of Union Bank in Hisar on April 18.

The Superintendent of the Special Task Force, Sumit Kumar, on Monday claimed to have solved the Rs 17 lakh dacoity in the Union Bank located in Azad Nagar locality of Hisar town.

The SP said five arrested accused include Soni (22), a judo player and ITBP constable, and his four accomplices -- Pradeep, a resident of Bhatla village of Hisar; Sonu, a resident of Kakadu village of Jind; Vikas, a resident of Chidana village of Sonepat and Naveen, a resident of Sehri village of Sonepat.

The police sources said Soni, a resident of Nangthala village, had won several medals and earned prize money worth about Rs 50 lakh in various judo competitions. He had won a gold medal in judo in the 73-kg category in Junior Commonwealth Games in July 2017.

The police said Soni was the key conspirator in the robbery case. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off from near Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

The SP said accused Naveen and Vikas do not have any previous criminal record, whereas cases have been registered against Sonu and Pradeep in the past.

The Azad Nagar police station had registered a case against unknown youths on April 18, 2022 under Sections 323, 395, 397 of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Four of the accused had entered the bank carrying weapons on Monday, while one youth kept waiting outside in a car. They snatched the licenced gun of the security guard and took cash from the bank at gunpoint.