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Home / Haryana / Junior Engineer, Beldar held for accepting Rs 45,000 bribe in Yamunanagar

Junior Engineer, Beldar held for accepting Rs 45,000 bribe in Yamunanagar

Case registered against both accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Bureau’s police station in Panchkula

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:05 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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A team of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department and a Beldar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

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The accused have been identified as JE Saurabh Kumar and Beldar Karamjit.

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A case has been registered against both accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Bureau’s police station in Panchkula.

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In a complaint to the Bureau, Jarnail Singh, a contractor with the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, alleged that despite completing all required formalities and submitting the necessary documents, his pending bills were deliberately withheld.

He alleged that JE Saurabh Kumar was demanding a bribe to release the payment.

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Following the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau verified the allegations and laid a trap. As part of the operation, the complainant allegedly handed over Rs 45,000 to Beldar Karamjit, who then reportedly passed the money to JE Saurabh Kumar.

“Our team had been keeping the accused under surveillance and caught both officials from Canal Rest House. The money of bribe Rs 45,000 has been recovered,” Inspector Tejpal of the Anti-Corruption Bureau told media persons.

He said the Bureau had launched a detailed investigation to ascertain whether any other officials were involved in the alleged corruption case.

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