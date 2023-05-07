 Junior wrestlers, parents on edge : The Tribune India

Junior wrestlers, parents on edge

Don’t turn protest into political ‘akhara’, coach urges govt

Junior wrestlers practice at Baba Gyani Ram Akhara in Patti Kalyana village of Panipat district.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Patti Kalyana (Panipat), May 6

The protest being held by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has left young women wrestlers as well as their parents worried and angry.

Ever since wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik and others began the agitation against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the practice of new wrestlers has been affected.

SAFETY A CONCERN

}If such incidents can happen with international medallists, how safe are junior, sub-junior, Under-15 and cadet-level players? — Satbir Singh, a parent

“Security is an important issue for women wrestlers. There can be no compromise on it,” says Anushka, who has been practising at Baba Gyani Ram Akhara at Patti Kalyana village, around 30 km away from the Panipat district headquarters, for the past five years.

Wrestlers Payal, Anju, Mahi and Gunjan had opted for wrestling as it was a good sport and could be considered as a career. “I have taken part in three national tournaments, but this incident has disrupted the practice of junior players,” says Payal. “The issue must be resolved at the earliest so that they could return to the wrestling mat again,” she adds.

“The protest by wrestlers is a serious issue. The government should take a serious note of the issue and resolve it at the earliest. The government should initiate action against either the wrestlers or the WFI chief, whoever is the culprit,” says Satbir Singh, an employee in the Delhi Education Department, who brings his daughter for daily practice at the “akhara”.

Parents are worried about the security of their daughters now. Voicing his concern, Rambhaj Singh, an ex-serviceman of Atayal village, says: “It is a very serious offence, and if international women wrestlers are vulnerable, how can parents feel confident enough to send their daughters for a tournament?”

“My village is 9 km from Patti Kalyana and I accompany my granddaughter for practice to the “akhara” every morning and evening only for her safety,” he states. “The sexual harassment incident has triggered fear among parents and that is why they have started coming along with their children,” he adds.

“It was a very unfortunate incident. The BJP government should initiate action against the WFI chief,” says Inder Singh of Atta village.

Wrestling coaches also share the same sentiment. Vicky, a coach at the “akhara” says, “The government must do justice with the Olympian players and take action against the WFI chief.” He appealed to the government that it should let it remain a wrestling “akhara”, and not make it a political “akhara”.

Two other coaches Vinod and Krishan are training the junior wrestlers. “Fifteen girls are national players while two girls, Komal and Neeraj, are international players here,” say coaches Vicky and Krishan. As many as 130 wrestlers, including 50 women, practice in morning and evening at Baba Gyani Ram Akhara run by Guru Malkhan Singh Khel Samiti at a government school in Patti Kalyana.

These wrestlers come from the adjoining villages of Haldana, Mahawati, Hathwala, Rakshera, Gwalra, Chulkana, Chhadia Bohra, Dikadla, Atta, Sewah, Pipli Khera, Atayal, Garhi, Patti Kalyana, Biholi, Pasina, Namunda, Samalkha and Machroli.

