Just 1 bay for flights at Ambala airport, MP slams centre

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary has questioned whether Ambala Civil Airport meets regulatory norms, criticising the Centre's vague response to his Lok Sabha query (unstarred, 5 February).

In reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that Ambala Airport is owned by the Indian Air Force (IAF), and that the Haryana government is developing a civil enclave there. The IAF apron provides just one bay for commercial aircraft.

Chaudhary warned this limitation will hinder terminal operations. Selected under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme with ₹25 crore allocated, the airport is operated and maintained by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) per a March 17, 2025 agreement.

Under UDAN 4.2, the Ambala-Srinagar-Ambala route was awarded to FlyBig (19-seater aircraft) but novated to Skyhop Aviation, which is completing regulatory and operational requirements. "Flight operations will start once prerequisites and readiness are met," Mohol said.

Development is complete, with security approval pending. As a civil enclave, it requires no DGCA aerodrome licence.He added, “Residents of Ambala and nearby districts pray that the fate of Ambala Civil airport may not become like Hisar Airport, where the State Government keeps changing the usage of the airport from civil airport to pilot training facility to parking facility for aircraft to cargo handling facility.”