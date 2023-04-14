Just 53% saplings planted in 4 years survive in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 13

Only 53 per cent of saplings planted in the last four years have survived, which is a below the average target for the Forest Department.

As many as 1,54,603 plants were monitored at 43 sites by a committee of the department. Of these, only 81,230 survived. It was revealed in a reply to the RTI filed by a city resident, Rajesh Sharma, who had sought information regarding the plantation and survival rates along with an evaluation report.

The report included that there are three regional ranges, namely, Indri, Assandh and Karnal, in the district. Of these, the Karnal range has recorded a survival rate of 40 per cent, Indri of 38 per cent and Assandh recorded a rate of 65 per cent. The average survival rate for all the ranges is 53 per cent.

Jai Kumar, District Forest Officer, said efforts were being made to increase the survival rate of plants. Those plants which could not survive are being replaced with new plants and proper monitoring would be done, he added.