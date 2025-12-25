Just clicked a link, and Rs 15.50 lakh vanished!

The police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for a cyber fraud of Rs 15.50 lakh rupees with a local resident.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Zahid and Farhan Khan of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

In a complaint lodged with the police, Devender Singh, a resident of Malpura village in Rewari district, stated that on November 1, he received an APK file on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

As soon as he clicked on the file link, his mobile phone got hanged.

He got his phone reset and went to his bank on November 5. He was shocked on finding out that an amount of ₹15.50 lakh had been transferred from his bank account to other accounts through 11 transactions between November 1 and 5.

Advertisement

On the basis of his complaint, a fraud case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Rewari.

An investigation was initiated, which took the police to Zahid and Farhan.

While an amount of Rs 8 lakh was transferred to the bank account of Zahid, Farhan had allegedly acted as an intermediary and provided the bank account details to the fraudsters.

The police arrested Zahid and Farhan and produced them before a local court, which sent them to jail under judicial custody.

Beware of cyber thugs, appeals police

The police have repeatedly appealed to the residents to beware of cyber fraudsters.

The residents are advised not to share bank details, passwords, OTPs, or personal data with strangers or unknown callers.

Net links sent on WhatsApp/SMS/e-mail should not be clicked.

The residents should also be cautious of fraudulent offers like 'cashback', 'free coupons', or requests for KYC updates via phone/social media, especially targeting retired individuals for

pension fraud.

In the event of any such cyber-fraud, the matter should be immediately reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or helpline number 1930.