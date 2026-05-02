Just one gazetted holiday in May in Haryana

May offers limited respite for government employees, with just a one gazetted holiday on the calendar. Eid-ul-Zuha will be observed on May 27, providing the only official break during the month.

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The day being notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, ensuring that banks, too, will down shutters.

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The April, too, had just one gazetted holiday—Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti—on April 14.

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There are, of course, smaller windows in the form of restricted holidays. Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti falls on May 25, but government employees can avail only three restricted holidays in an entire calendar year.

Shri Guru Goraksh Nath Memorial Day on May 23 and Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti on May 31 will pass as commemorative days, but not public holidays.

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In June, there will be two gazetted holidays—Maharana Pratap Jayanti on June 17 and Sant Kabir Jayanti on June 29.