Justice Masih inaugurates building at ADR Centre

Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 20

Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and the Executive Chairman of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HSLSA) Justice Augustine George Masih inaugurated a new building at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre of the HSLSA here today.

On the occasion, Justice Masih and Justice Manoj Bajaj also launched a special campaign ‘Aging with Dignity’ and released a poster related to the rights of the senior citizens.

“The Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre aims to provide simple, cheap, quick and accessible justice to people with an effective cooperation from the advocates. I am present at the fourteenth ADR centre in the state which is leading in terms of setting up alternative dispute resolution centres in the country”, said Justice Augustine.

Justice Bajaj said as public awareness about legal services has increased, conspicuous inclination can be witnessed towards Lok Adalats and ADR Centres where lakhs of pending cases of the state are settled every year.

After the programme, saplings were planted on the premises of the centre to promote the idea of conserving environment.