Justice Vashisht inspects Rania Gram Nyayalaya, addresses legal concerns

Justice Sanjay Vashisht of the Punjab and Haryana High Court visited Rania in Sirsa district on Friday for an annual inspection of the Gram Nyayalaya. Upon arrival, he was given a guard of honour at the court premises. He was...
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:51 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Justice Sanjay Vashisht of the Punjab and Haryana High Court visited Rania in Sirsa district on Friday for an annual inspection of the Gram Nyayalaya. Upon arrival, he was given a guard of honour at the court premises. He was accompanied by District and Sessions Judge Vani Gopal Sharma, Chief Judicial Magistrate Munish Nagar, Sub Judicial Magistrate Satish Arya and Judicial Magistrate Parteet Singh.

During the visit, Justice Vashisht interacted with local lawyers at the Rania Bar room and addressed concerns regarding the court’s functioning. Bar Association President Sewa Singh Sandhu welcomed him with a memento, while Advocate Ranjeet Singh, Secretary of the Bar, presented key demands. These included the allocation of three Kanal of land for building lawyer chambers, additional land adjacent to the Gram Nyayalaya and upgrading it to a permanent court. He also raised concerns about residents traveling 30 kilometre to the Ellenabad Sub-Division Court for legal proceedings and suggested holding camp hearings in Rania for their convenience.

Responding to these requests, Justice Vashisht emphasised that Rania must first attain Sub-Division status before a permanent court can be established. He advised the legal fraternity to petition the Haryana Government for this status. As for the other demands, he assured that they would be forwarded to the High Court through the District and Sessions Judge for further consideration.

Regarding the land for lawyer chambers, the Justice informed that funds for the transfer had already been sent to the Deputy Commissioner and work would commence soon. Before concluding his visit, he planted a sapling in the court premises. The event saw the participation of several local officials and numerous advocates from the Bar Association.

