Juvenile in Prince murder case to be taken to Rohtak PGI for re-assessment

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 16

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Gurugram, has decided to re-assess Bholu’s old reports and records in the Prince murder case.

On September 8, 2017, the body of a seven-year-old Prince was found inside the toilet of a school in Gurugram. The throat of the boy was slit

Initially, the matter was investigated by the Haryana Police, which had booked a bus conductor of the school for killing the Class II student

However, the probe in the case was later transferred to the CBI, which had arrested ‘Bholu’, a student of Class XI of the same school, for killing Prince

Bholu will be taken to the PGI, Rohtak on Monday, where a team of psychiatrists will conduct a reassessment. After this, the case will be heard on September 21.

The matter came to the Gurugram JJB after the Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the petition from the side of the deceased on July 13. During the hearing of the case on July 27, the JJB heard the arguments from all three sides — Prince, Bholu and the CBI.

After the hearing, the board had directed a psychiatrist to give his opinion on whether it would be relevant to conduct Bholu’s test and clarify whether Bholu had enough understanding of what he was doing at the time of the crime.

The report of the three-member board of psychiatrists from PGI, Rohtak, has been received by the JJB. This report was shown to all parties during the hearing on Friday.

As per the report, the board of psychiatrists said: “There is no such scientific method by which any test can be done to clarify what Bholu’s state of mind was during the incident. But, with Bholu’s old reports and records in the case, we can give our opinion by reassessment.”

Taking cognisance of the report, the JJB decided that on September 19, Bholu should be taken to PGI, Rohtak, for reassessment. “After that report, the matter will be heard on September 21,” the three-member board said.

On September 8, 2017, the body of a seven-year-old Prince was found inside a toilet of a school in Gurugram. The throat of the boy was slit.

Initially, the matter was investigated by the Haryana Police, which had booked a bus conductor of the school for killing the Class II student. However, the probe in the case was later transferred to the CBI, which had arrested ‘Bholu’, a student of Class XI of the same school, for killing Prince.

