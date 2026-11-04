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Home / Haryana / Juvenile Justice Board orders removal of assault videos of 6-year-old from social media, grants bail to 8-year-old boy

Juvenile Justice Board orders removal of assault videos of 6-year-old from social media, grants bail to 8-year-old boy

The incident had taken place on October 28 in a government school in Panchkula when the boy struck the six-year-old girl repeatedly on the head with a brick, slammed her against a bench

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:38 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The parents of the boy will ensure that he undergoes appropriate counselling sessions, behavioral guidance and rehabilitation measures, as may be advised by the competent authority. Tribune photo
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The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Panchkula, on Wednesday granted bail to the 8-year-old boy who assaulted a 6-year-old girl of kindergarten, leading to her hospitalisation. The Board also ordered the removal of assault videos from social media.

The incident had taken place on October 28 in a government school in Panchkula when the boy struck the six-year-old girl repeatedly on the head with a brick, slammed her against a bench, dragged her by the tie, and kicked her multiple times until she fell unconscious. He was produced before the JJB on Saturday, after which he was sent to an observation home in Ambala. The charges of causing grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement are levelled against him in the DDR.

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The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, discharged the girl on Wednesday morning.

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During a hearing on Wednesday at JJB, the boy’s father applied for bail on his behalf. Their counsel, Manbir Singh Rathi, submitted that the child had “no criminal record,” and his continued stay in custody was likely to adversely affect his “education, academic progress and overall development.” He added that the child's parents “undertake to provide the child with proper counseling, guidance and a healthy family environment so as to enable him to understand the consequences of his actions and reform himself.”

“The parents will ensure that the child undergoes appropriate counselling sessions, behavioral guidance and rehabilitation measures, as may be advised by the competent authority,” said the bail application.

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Another application, under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, was moved by the father on behalf of the child for directions to the Investigating Officer “for removal/deletion of all videos, photographs and other material relating to the alleged offence which directly or indirectly reveal the identity of the child in conflict with law, which are getting viral on multiple social media platforms and other public forums.”

Rathi added that directions be issued to the Principal or concerned school authorities to prevent further circulation, sharing or publication of such material on any social media platforms.

“The Board allowed the application, asking the Investigating Officer to give a compliance report by November 27,” informed Rathi.

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