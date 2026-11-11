Kaithal admn files 24 FIRs in a day for stubble burning on Diwali; total cases rise to 42

In a major crackdown on stubble burning, the Kaithal administration has taken a strict stance and registered 24 FIRs in a single day against farmers allegedly involved in burning crop residue on Diwali. With these cases, the total count of FIRs has reached 42 in the district so far, as 18 FIRs had been registered till Monday.

Besides imposing fines, red entries are also being made in the offenders’ revenue records on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal.

A total fine of Rs 50,000 has been recovered. Of the 42 cases, 38 were registered following information received from Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), while eight cases were initiated based on action taken by the monitoring team. Notices have also been issued to field staff of the concerned areas, said Aparajita, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

The action came after scores of farm fire incidents were reported, and the district administration has intensified efforts to curb stubble burning and control rising air pollution during the harvesting season.

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Of these 24 FIRs, 11 have been registered at Guhla police station, six at Cheeka police station, two each at Siwan, Rajound and Pundri, and one at Dhand police station under Section 223(b) of the BNS and Section 39 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Those booked include Gurmel of Kasoli village, Baldev of Tatiana, Mohinder of Sugalpur, Amarjeet of Ahmadpur Gadda, Bhajan Singh of Balbehra, Jangir Singh of Peedal, Ishwar of Pabnawa, Bhupinder Singh, Partap Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Santhok Singh, all residents of Daba, Mahinder Singh of Kharodi, Ratan Kumar and Harpreet Singh of Hemu Majra, Mohan Singh of Bhatiya village, Bagga of Kharoudi village, Avtar Singh of Majri village, Fulla Ram of Sultania, Jai Chand of Faral, Anil of Dulyani, Bharat of Kheri Simbawali, Ashok of Kheri Raiwali, Satvinder Singh of Bhuna and Taro of Kangthali, said the police spokesperson.

All these FIRs are related to farm fire incidents on Diwali (November 8), and authorities have stepped up monitoring across the district.

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SDM of Guhla, Manish Kumar Yadav, who himself monitored the field on the night of Diwali, said the aim of the district administration was to check stubble burning incidents. “Our teams are regularly monitoring under the guidance of the DC. Action will be taken against those who violate guidelines and burn stubble,” he added.

Yadav reiterated that stubble burning poses a serious threat to the environment and public health, contributing significantly to air pollution. “We urge farmers to refrain from burning crop residue and instead adopt environmentally friendly methods of managing paddy straw, including in-situ and ex-situ machinery,” he added.

DC Aparajita said strict action is being taken against those found burning crop residue.

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She further informed that 629 nodal officers, along with field staff, have been directed to remain on high alert. The administration is also organising various awareness programmes to educate farmers about proper crop residue management instead of burning stubble.

She said the government has taken several important initiatives to promote crop residue management. Various agricultural machines are being made available to farmers at subsidised rates to facilitate stubble management. Besides, farmers adopting in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management practices are being provided an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre.

Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Kaithal, Dr Ravinder Jakhar, informed that fines for stubble burning are being imposed according to the size of the landholding, as per prescribed rules. A fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed for burning stubble on land up to 2 acres, Rs 15,000 for land between 2 and 5 acres, and Rs 30,000 for land exceeding 5 acres.