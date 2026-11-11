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Home / Haryana / Kaithal admn steps up checks on paddy arrivals

Kaithal admn steps up checks on paddy arrivals

Trucks carrying grain from other states confiscated outside Cheeka mandi

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Paddy procurement in Kaithal district’s grain markets has come under scrutiny after four trucks carrying paddy from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other Haryana districts were confiscated in the Cheeka area around a week ago, officials said.

The district administration has intensified border checks, market inspections and surveillance of rice mills to prevent illegal procurement and diversion.

The four trucks were confiscated during raids on grain markets and checks at border areas by Guhla SDM Manish Kumar Yadav. The paddy loaded in the trucks had allegedly been brought from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana’s Gohana and Ellenabad.

“We have imposed a penalty of Rs 1.20 lakh on the owners of the trucks confiscated outside the Cheeka grain market,” Yadav said.

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Officials also found 700 quintals of excess paddy at a rice mill in Cheeka during a recent inspection, while a farmer was caught bringing paddy from Punjab into the grain market.

Officials said strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal practices and facilitating the arrival of paddy from other states in local grain markets.

“We have set up four check-posts — one each at Sangatpura, Karkhana, Tatiana and Bhagal — to check the arrival of paddy from outside the state,” Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita said.

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She said patwaris had been deployed to inspect the weighing scales of arhtiyas in the Cheeka grain market, along with scales authorised by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, to verify paddy arrivals. “CCTV cameras have been installed at rice mills to monitor the stock lying there,” she said.

“We are verifying vehicle arrivals recorded in official records against CCTV footage. Inspections will be conducted across all grain markets and rice mills to prevent cross-border paddy diversion, bogus registrations and revenue leakage,” the DC added.

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