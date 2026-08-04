Kaithal: AI-powered learning initiative launched to transform school education through technology

With an aim to transform school education through technology, Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven learning campaign for students of Classes VIII to XII across government and private schools in the Kaithal Assembly constituency.

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As part of the initiative, AI-powered robots, free AI teaching coaches, and curriculum-based AI applications are being introduced to enhance classroom learning and academic performance.

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Earlier, this campaign was started from Jat Shining Star School, Kaithal.

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The fresh phase of the campaign was launched at Indira Gandhi Public School on Dhand road, where Surjewala formally unveiled an AI robot and facilitated the installation of free AI applications aligned with the school curriculum on students’ smartphones and school computers.

Addressing students, teachers and parents, Surjewala said the initiative aims to ensure that every student, whether from an urban or rural background, becomes familiar with AI tools and is equipped with future-ready skills.

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“AI robots will function as personal learning assistants in classrooms by adapting to each student’s pace of learning, clearing doubts, conducting interactive quizzes and providing real-time feedback,” he said, adding that students will have access to free AI applications and AI teaching coaches that can be used at home to strengthen preparation for board examinations as well as competitive tests such as JEE and NEET.

Surjewala said the programme would be implemented in every government and private school in the Kaithal Assembly constituency before being expanded to the entire district, including schools in Guhla, Kalayat and Pundri.

He maintained that his vision is to make Kaithal a model district for technology-enabled education in Haryana through future initiatives such as AI laboratories, robotics clubs and skill development programmes.

Calling the campaign a collective effort for the future of the district’s students, the MLA appealed to school principals, teachers and parents to actively support the initiative.

Director of Indira Gandhi College Ram Bahadur Khurania and Director of Indira Gandhi Public School Jagdish Bahadur Khurania welcomed the initiative, describing it as a landmark step that would provide students with access to world-class learning tools and improve their competitiveness at the national and global levels.

School Principal Ranju Gupta termed the initiative a game-changer for students, particularly those from rural areas, saying it would help bridge the digital divide and provide equal access to modern educational technology. Parents also expressed enthusiasm, saying that AI-based learning support could reduce dependence on expensive coaching institutes while improving students’ academic preparation from home.