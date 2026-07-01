Kaithal Cyber Cell recovers 78 lost mobile phones worth Rs 12.5 lakh

The Cyber Cell of the Kaithal Police recovered 78 lost mobile phones worth around Rs 12.5 lakh during June and returned them to their owners. The recovered phones were handed over by DSP Sushil Prakash at the Police Lines on Tuesday.

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According to the police, the Cyber Cell has been playing a crucial role not only in tackling cybercrime but also in tracing lost mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovery was made under the supervision of Cyber Cell In-charge ASI Rakesh, with the team comprising ASI Randeep Singh, Head Constables Deepak and Arun and Constable Anil Kumar.

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Police officials said the team traced the missing devices by gathering technical leads and continuously monitoring complaints registered on the CEIR portal. The owners expressed their gratitude to the police after receiving their mobile phones and appreciated the efforts of the Cyber Cell.

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Giving details, DSP Sushil Prakash said the district police had successfully traced the mobile phones by regularly monitoring complaints received through the CEIR portal. He explained that the portal, launched by the Government of India, enables users to report lost or stolen mobile phones, following which the device’s IMEI number is blocked to prevent misuse. Once the phone is traced, the complainant is informed, and the handset is returned after due verification.

Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan praised the Cyber Cell team for its consistent efforts and urged citizens to report lost mobile phones without delay.

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“People should immediately register a complaint on the CEIR portal if their mobile phone is lost. This not only helps prevent the phone from being misused for criminal activities but also increases the chances of tracing and recovering it at the earliest,” the SP said.