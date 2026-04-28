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Home / Haryana / Kaithal DC inspects flood-prone areas, directs timely completion of works

Kaithal DC inspects flood-prone areas, directs timely completion of works

During the inspection, she also interacted with farmers and assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:00 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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DC Aparajita also reviewed the desilting and cleaning operations on Tuesday.
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Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita inspected the key flood-prone areas in the Guhla region on Tuesday and reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season. She directed officials to speed up and to ensure timely completion of ongoing flood protection works.

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During her visit to the Ghaggar Tatiana gauge, the DC reviewed the desilting and cleaning operations. Officials from the irrigation department informed her that the gauge recorded 84,000 cusecs of water during the 2023 floods and 56,000 cusecs in 2025.

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Taking note of these figures, the DC stressed the need for timely preparedness and continuous monitoring.

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While inspecting the Hansi-Butana Canal, she was briefed about the ongoing strengthening work from Patiala road to Kharal village, covering around 10,000 feet at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore. The project includes the installation of interlocking tiles and is scheduled for completion by June 2026.

She also assessed the progress of desilting operations at the BML Sarola Siphon, where officials said silt removal is being carried out at a fast pace by the executing agency. She directed SDM Guhla, Captain Pramesh Singh, to ensure regular monitoring of the work.

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During the inspection, the DC also interacted with farmers and assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly. She emphasised that the administration’s priority is to ensure smooth water flow and prevent any loss to crops or property.

DC Aparajita instructed officials to closely monitor low-lying areas, drainage systems, embankments and water channels to prevent waterlogging in case of heavy rain.

She also stressed the importance of strong coordination among all departments under disaster management protocols to ensure a swift response in case of any emergency.

“I visited flood-prone areas and reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season. Officials have been directed to speed up work with ensuring quality. They have also been asked to ensure strong coordination with other departments under disaster management protocols,” she added.

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