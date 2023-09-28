Kaithal DC inspects grain market, checks procurement readiness

Karnal, September 27
Kaithal DC Prashant Panwar on Wednesday inspected the Kalayat grain market to review the preparedness for paddy procurement. He directed officials to ensure all facilities for farmers, labourers and traders.
“The procurement of paddy has been started. Gate passes should be issued to farmers without delay. There should be a proper water and power supply in the grain market,” said the DC while interacting with mediapersons.
He also directed officials to ensure the availability of plastic sheets to protect grains from rain. The drainage system at the grain market must be properly maintained, he added.
DC Panwar appealed to farmers to register themselves on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal so that they do not face any difficulty in securing gate passes.
