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Home / Haryana / Kaithal DC launches clothes donation drive to aid needy, curb textile waste

Kaithal DC launches clothes donation drive to aid needy, curb textile waste

Collection boxes to be installed across city; usable garments to be distributed, damaged clothes to be recycled into fibre

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:39 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Aparajita chairs a meeting at her office on Monday.
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With the aim of supporting the needy and promoting environmental conservation, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita has launched a people-centric campaign that combines environmental responsibility with social welfare.

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She appealed to residents of Kaithal to donate their unused and old clothes instead of discarding them in drains, vacant plots or public spaces. The initiative is expected to promote sustainable waste management while supporting underprivileged sections of society.

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She said clothes in good condition would be distributed among needy families, while damaged and unusable garments would be recycled into fibre. To facilitate the campaign, the district administration will install dedicated collection boxes at various locations across the city.

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Chairing a meeting at her office on Monday, DC Aparajita directed officials of the Municipal Council to identify suitable locations for the installation of collection boxes so that citizens can easily deposit unwanted clothes. The district administration will also seek the support of social and educational institutions and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to raise awareness and encourage public participation in the campaign.

The DC said discarded clothes often clog drainage systems and spoil the city’s appearance. She emphasised that the proper disposal and recycling of textile waste would significantly contribute to the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

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“Many households have clothes that are no longer in use, while discarded garments also create environmental and sanitation challenges. I urge every citizen to donate their unused clothes in the collection boxes that will be provided by the administration. Usable clothes will reach those in need, while damaged clothes will be recycled. In this way, every citizen can contribute to environmental protection and help keep Kaithal clean,” said DC Aparajita.

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