Kaithal DC n Haryana inspects anganwadi centre, issues show-cause notice to employees over lapses

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aparajita conducted a surprise inspection of an Anganwadi Centre and directed that a show-cause notice be issued to the supervisor and Anganwadi workers after finding that the record was not being maintained properly.

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The DC inspected the Anganwadi Centre No. 413 in Balraj Nagar to assess the facilities and arrangements. During the inspection, she examined the availability of ration, attendance registers for children and staff, stock registers, medicines, toys and other operational aspects.

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Finding the records not maintained properly, the DC directed that show-cause notices be issued to the concerned Anganwadi worker and supervisor. She also instructed District Programme Officer Sapna to conduct regular field visits and ensure proper monitoring of the Anganwadi centres.

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During the inspection, the DC inquired about the ration supplies. She examined the ration stock and the storage containers, instructing that the supplies be stored properly.

The DC also checked the expiry dates of the iron and folic acid syrups available at the centre and directed that proper videography of activities like vaccinations be conducted. She expressed displeasure upon finding that the machine used for measuring the weight of children was not functioning properly.

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The DC instructed the District Programme Officer to conduct regular inspections of all Anganwadi centres in the district, prepare a list of their requirements, and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. She ordered the immediate repair of faulty machines and directed that requisitions for new machines be sent where necessary, ensuring better facilities for the children.

She said that there should be no shortage of facilities at the district’s Anganwadi centres. In accordance with government directives, all the facilities must be provided to the children. The DC also inspected the stock of toys and educational materials used for the children’s learning. She issued instructions regarding the proper maintenance of stock registers.