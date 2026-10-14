Kaithal DC posts special video on Facebook under 'Pyari Beti' campaign; achievements of women showcased

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aparajita has launched a special video highlighting the achievements and inspiring journeys of girls and women from Kaithal district under the ‘Pyari Beti campaign’. The video, released on the district administration’s Facebook page, showcases their accomplishments in education, sports and other fields.

The campaign aims to inspire young girls, encourage women empowerment and improve the district’s sex ratio.

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The DC said that women from the district were making remarkable contributions across various fields through their dedication, talent and determination.

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She further appealed to parents to recognise their daughters’ interests and provide them with opportunities to pursue their dreams.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to the welfare of women, the DC noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign from Haryana.

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Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, several initiatives have been implemented to uplift women.

She added the district administration was also making special efforts under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to support talented girls.

Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Chawla said, “Twenty villages had been selected for the first phase of the Pyari Beti campaign, including 10 villages with a good sex ratio, and 10 with a lower sex ratio. Girls who have excelled in education, sports and other fields are being presented as role models. These efforts have helped improve the district’s sex ratio from 895 to 910.”

The video features English lecturer Manju Gupta, who began powerlifting in 2023 and clinched gold medals at the State Open Championships for three consecutive years. She has also secured medals at national-level competitions in Indore and Faridabad, and bagged bronze at the Civil Services Games in Kurukshetra.

Another achiever, Asha Saini, a laboratory attendant in the Agriculture Department, began participating in sports in 2014. Her bronze medal at the All India Civil Services National Competition helped her earn recognition, and her sporting achievements also opened the door to government employment.

The video also highlights Babita Devi of Balu village, who became a digital transaction service provider after receiving training under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission. She was honoured by CM Saini for her contribution and facilitating the highest number of online transactions.