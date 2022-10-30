Kaithal DC suspends 24 nambardars for not reporting stubble burning

Parveen Arora
Karnal, October 29
Taking a tough stance, the Kaithal district administration had suspended 24 nambardars for not sharing information of stubble burning cases.
Kaithal Deputy Commissioner, Sangeeta Tetarwal, said, “Four nambardars of Pidhal village, six of Kharodi village, four of Faral village and 10 of Siwan village have been suspended.”
As many as 28 new cases were recorded in Kaithal district in the past 24 hours. The district has registered highest cases (502) of active fire locations (AFLs).
Kaithal Deputy Director Agriculture Karam Chand said a fine of Rs 8,12,500 had been imposed on violators.
A total 112 AFLs were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. This year, the number of AFLs has come down by around 25 per cent to 1,813 cases in comparison to the last year in corresponding period. As per the data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 2,413 cases were recorded till October 29, 2021.
76 pc decrease in Palwal
- Palwal Agriculture Department said it had recorded 76 per cent decrease in stubble burning this year in comparison to last year
- The AQI in Palwal has been in the range between 150 and 200, for the past several days, which is moderate
- The district administration has imposed fines worth Rs 27,500 on violators. A penalty of Rs 2,500 per incident is imposed
- Teams have been deployed to check and report incidents of farm fires. They also sensitisie farmers about various alternatives available for safe disposal of paddy straw.
