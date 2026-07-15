Kaithal DC visits Saujma as Hepatitis-A, Typhoid outbreak infects 47; orders water supply overhaul

After an outbreak of Hepatitis-A and typhoid in Saujma village in Kaithal district, Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Wednesday visited the affected village to assess the situation, review healthcare arrangements and inspect the potable water supply system. She assured residents that the administration has been taking all necessary steps to contain the outbreak and improve drinking water facilities.

Advertisement

She first visited the village health centre, where she was briefed by Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Chawla and the medical team members about the situation of the village. So far 109 blood samples have been collected from across the village, of which 35 tested positive for Hepatitis-A and 12 for typhoid. She informed the DC that the health teams are also conducting intensive screening of villagers suffering from mild fever, stomach ache, diarrhoea or other symptoms to identify new cases at the earliest.

Advertisement

To ensure prompt medical care, the Health Department has deployed 24-hour medical teams and ambulance services in the village. Temporary health camps have been established, offering free consultations, treatment, and diagnostic tests, including Hepatitis A and E, typhoid, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, liver function tests and other essential examinations, Chawla told the DC.

Advertisement

During the visit, the DC also met the family of a 12-year-old girl, who recently died amid the outbreak. However, the department is waiting for the report from the PGI for the confirmation. She expressed her condolences and assured the bereaved family of every possible assistance from the district administration. She was informed that the girl’s six-year-old brother, currently admitted to the Civil Hospital, is recovering well.

Reviewing the village’s drinking water infrastructure, DC inspected the canal-based water supply project and directed Public Health Engineering Department officials to replace the narrow canal water pipeline and prepare estimates for improving the village’s potable water distribution network. “I have visited the village to review the situation in the village. Team members of the Health Department are screening the villagers’ health. A feasibility study to explore supplying drinking water from the Bhakra canal has been asked to officials. They have been instructed to replace old and damaged pipelines within the village,” said the DC.

Advertisement

She also directed that the non-functional RO plant of the village be made operational at the earliest to provide residents with safe drinking water. “I have asked officials to remain present in the village to closely monitor the situation and immediately repair any leakage or contamination in the water supply system,” she added.

Around 1,500 households have been inspected to check water contamination. Residents have been exhorted to regularise illegal water connections to strengthen the village’s water distribution system, she added.