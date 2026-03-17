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Home / Haryana / Kaithal Deputy Comissoner tells officials to expedite pending projects

Kaithal Deputy Comissoner tells officials to expedite pending projects

405 announcements were made by CM in the district

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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DC Aparajita speaks to officials at the Mini-Secretariat on Monday.
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Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Monday directed officials to expedite long-pending projects announced by the Chief Minister and ensure their timely completion so that people could benefit from these at the earliest. She said the departments should resolve technical or administrative hurdles delaying projects and work in coordination to avoid unnecessary delays in development works.

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While presiding over a review meeting at the Mini-Secretariat to assess the progress of CM announcements, she reviewed in detail the progress of several key projects including the City Square project, the regional centre of the animal university being constructed at Keorak, the women’s college at Dhanouri, the Sanskrit university and the kabaddi academy at Pai. She also directed officials to initiate further correspondence regarding the pharmacy college at Dheradu village, which had already been completed.

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Officials were instructed to regularly update the progress of their respective projects on the progress portal and give priority to pending works.

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As per the data presented at the meeting, a total of 405 announcements were made by the CM in the district so far. Out of these, 261 works have been completed, while 97 projects are at present under progress. As many as 26 announcements have been declared non-feasible, whereas 21 projects are still pending.

The DC also directed the officials to write to the higher authorities regarding the pending administrative approval for installation of CCTV cameras in Fatehpur and Pundri. She also directed that projects for which tenders or work orders had already been issued should be started within the stipulated time and that the quality of works must be ensured.

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