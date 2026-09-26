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Home / Haryana / Kaithal: Dhand–Pundri road renamed after Guru Brahmanand

Kaithal: Dhand–Pundri road renamed after Guru Brahmanand

‘Guru Brahamanand Marg’ is a major district road in Kaithal; the notification was issued on September 22

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:20 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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During a state-level programme at Chuhar Majra village, Kaithal, on December 23, 2025, Haryana CM had announced that the Dhand–Pundri main road would be named after the spiritual leader. Tribune File Photo
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The Haryana government has officially renamed the 13.40-km Dhand–Pundri road in Kaithal district as Guru Brahmanand Marg, months after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the decision at a state-level function marking the birth anniversary of Guru Brahamanand.

‘Guru Brahamanand Marg’ is a major district road in Kaithal. The notification was issued on September 22.

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During a state-level programme at Chuhar Majra village, Kaithal, on December 23, 2025, to mark Guru Brahmanand’s birth anniversary, Saini had announced that the village would be renamed Guru Brahamanand Majra and that the Dhand–Pundri main road would be named after the spiritual leader.

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Guru Brahamanand Saraswati was born in 1908 in Chuhar Majra in a Ror family. From childhood, his deep inclination towards devotion to God, curiosity for spirituality and quest for the supreme set him apart.

He had deep faith in the Arya Samaj and propagated monotheism and worship of the formless God. He believed that God belongs to everyone and is for everyone, and that service to mankind is true devotion to God.

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At a time when society lacked education, healthcare and other basic facilities and was engulfed by orthodox practices, Guru Brahamanand created awareness through his words, writings and actions.

He laid special emphasis on spreading education in rural areas, particularly among women. He believed that 'gau seva', education and social reform were the three pillars on which the foundation of a happy and civilised society rests.

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