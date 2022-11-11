Kaithal first district in Haryana to offer 29 services online

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 10

With the aim to providing 29 services of different departments at the doorstep of the general public, the Kaithal administration has launched an app, namely Saraldoot, on which a person has to apply online for the service which he/she wants to avail.

The person concerned, known as Saraldoot, will approach the applicants to ensure the service. The facility has been initiated for the residents of the MC Kaithal. The residents can apply for domicile, caste certificate, economically weaker section certificate, minority certificate, income certificate, learning licence, permanent driving licence, change of address, renewal, birth and death certificate, enrolment of name in the birth certificate, marriage registration, pension etc.

“Our main aim is to provide trouble-free services to the residents, for which we have started this app. If anyone wants to get his/her marriage registration certificate, they have to apply on this app online, after which the employee would contact them and provide them all assistance in getting their certificate prepared,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner. She claimed that after this initiative, the touts would disappear from the system.

Initially, 29 facilities of revenue, transport, municipal council, health and social welfare department would be provided at the doorstep of the Kaithal residents, she added.

She claimed that Kaithal had become the first district to start such a facility for people sitting at their homes.

The DC further stated that the applicant had to pay only Rs 100 for each service. The Saraldoot would accomplish an applicant’s job even if he had to make several rounds of his home, she added.

People can book their slots from 8 am to10 am, 10 am to 12 noon, 12 noon to 2 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

About the app

A person has to apply on saraldoot.ekaithal.in portal or call on 9996937500 or toll-free number 1800-180-1332, after which the operator will contact the applicant and fix a time to collect the necessary documents for his/her work. He will complete all formalities and provide the required certificate at their home