Kaithal gets 23 graduate, postgraduate sarpanches

Kaithal, November 4
With the implementation of mandatory educational qualification norms for the panchayati raj elections since the last tenure in the state, educated public representatives are at the helm in villages.
In the elections held on November 2 in the Kaithal district, 23 newly elected sarpanches are graduates or postgraduates. Among them, two are PhD degree holders, according to the data. Out of total 277 sarpanches of gram panchayats, 37 are Class VIII qualified, 149 Class X qualified and 68 Class XII qualified.
“The norm of minimum education qualification for panchayat representatives is a good initiative by the government, due to which we are getting educated panchayats now. Earlier, we had several illiterate public representatives in our area,” said Nasib Singh of Dhand block in the district.
DC Sangeeta Tetarwal said there was no doubt that educated public representatives would contribute in the development of rural areas in a better way. “It is a good sign that they have been elected in the district,” Tetarwal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...
Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march
Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held