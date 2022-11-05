Kaithal gets 23 graduate, postgraduate sarpanches

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 4

With the implementation of mandatory educational qualification norms for the panchayati raj elections since the last tenure in the state, educated public representatives are at the helm in villages.

In the elections held on November 2 in the Kaithal district, 23 newly elected sarpanches are graduates or postgraduates. Among them, two are PhD degree holders, according to the data. Out of total 277 sarpanches of gram panchayats, 37 are Class VIII qualified, 149 Class X qualified and 68 Class XII qualified.

“The norm of minimum education qualification for panchayat representatives is a good initiative by the government, due to which we are getting educated panchayats now. Earlier, we had several illiterate public representatives in our area,” said Nasib Singh of Dhand block in the district.

DC Sangeeta Tetarwal said there was no doubt that educated public representatives would contribute in the development of rural areas in a better way. “It is a good sign that they have been elected in the district,” Tetarwal said.