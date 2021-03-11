Kaithal: 'Illegally' stored wheat seized

Kaithal, April 25
A joint team of the CM flying squad, Agriculture Department and others recovered around 250 quintal of wheat allegedly stored illegally in a fertiliser godown in Kaithal today. The team recovered 507 bags of wheat, 470 fertiliser bags, and 900 litres of pesticides. The marketing board has imposed a fine on the owner. —
