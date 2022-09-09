Kaithal: Inter-state robbers' gang busted, six held

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, September 8

The Kaithal police have claimed to have busted an inter-state gang allegedly involved in robbery and loot at religious deras in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karora Ram, Naseeb Singh and Laddi, residents of Bhadson of Patiala district in Punjab and Manga Singh, Vinod Kumar and Sawar Singh of Shahzadpur in Ambala district, said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent Of Police (SP). They were produced in the court and taken on five-day police remand to recover the looted money and belongings.

The investigation revealed that Karora Ram was the kingpin, who had been facing loot and robbery cases.He had formed the gang by involving his relatives and friends.

With their arrest, the police have solved six robberies in deras at different locations of the district since March this year, including Kathwar, Baba Ladana, Dandota, Sauntha and Nauch villages. They used to conduct recce of deras and robbed these at night, said the SP.

During the investigation, they confessed that they had robbed around 20 deras in Barnala, Patiala, Ludhiana and Himachal Pradesh, the SP said.

#Ambala