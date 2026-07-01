Kaithal jeweller held for faking Rs 2-crore extortion threat to get police security

The Special Detective Unit (SDU) of the Kaithal police has solved a Rs 2-crore extortion case reported from Pundri, revealing that the complainant himself had hatched a conspiracy to obtain police security. Police have arrested both the jeweller and his associate in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Giving details, SDU in-charge Inspector Sunil Kumar said Ravi Verma, a resident of Fatehpur Pundri and owner of Lovely Jewellers in Pundri, had submitted a complaint to Kaithal SP Manpreet Singh Sudan on June 16, alleging that he had received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on June 13 in which the caller threatened to kill him and demanded Rs 2 crore as extortion.

Advertisement

Taking the complaint seriously, the SP directed the SDU to investigate the matter and apprehend the accused at the earliest. The police team, with assistance from Cyber Cell, carried out an extensive technical and factual investigation.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police found that the allegations made by the complainant were false. The breakthrough came after the SDU team arrested Devender, a resident of Sirsal, from the Rajound area on June 28 with an illegal country-made pistol. A separate case under the Arms Act was registered against him, and he was taken into three days of police custody for interrogation.

He said Devender has a criminal history, with 11 cases registered against him, including offences under the Arms Act, and those related to robbery and murder.

Advertisement

During questioning, Devender allegedly confessed that he had made the extortion call to Ravi Verma using a foreign WhatsApp number at Ravi’s own request. He further disclosed that Ravi had paid him to make the threatening call so that he could create a false narrative and secure police protection.

Later, police arrested complainant Ravi Verma for allegedly misleading the police and misusing government resources.