Kaithal khap to join protest

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 27

Extending support to protesting wrestlers, various khaps of the district today announced to join the women mahapanchayat to be organised in front of the new Parliament building in Delhi tomorrow. It was also decided to hold a state-level mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra at a meeting of the khaps here. They said they would continue to extend their support to the wrestlers till they got justice.

“A large number of khap representatives will go to Delhi to join the mahapanchayat outside the Parliament building,” said Sube Singh Smain, a khap leader.

“A mahapanchayat will be organised in Kurukshetra in a couple of weeks, where a strong decision will be taken in support of the daughters of Haryana who have been fighting for justice,” he said.