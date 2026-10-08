Kaithal man duped of Rs 22.90 lakh in fake investment scam, 2 held

In a major breakthrough against cyber fraudsters, the cyber police, Kaithal, arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a case of Rs 22.90 lakh fraud carried out in the name of fake stock and IPO investments.

Giving details, the Kaithal police spokesperson said the complainant, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, said he had received a phone call on January 22. The caller added him to a WhatsApp group and promised him of teaching investment strategies and earning 10 to 20 per cent profit from the stock market. He was then given another mobile number for further contact via WhatsApp. The fraudsters obtained his personal details—name, mobile number, age, email ID and bank account information—and made him download an App to start investing. He was also added to a WhatsApp group named “Free VIP guidance group102,” from where the accused kept directing him to invest money at different places.

Advertisement

Lured by the false assurances, Sunil Kumar transferred Rs 10,000 on January 29 and Rs 30,000 on February 3 through different UPI IDs for purported stock purchases. The accused lured him of higher profits through OTC and IPO investments and got him to transfer larger amounts via RTGS into various bank accounts—Rs 2.20 lakh on February 10, Rs 6.45 lakh on February 18 and Rs 13.85 lakh on March 2. In all, the victim was cheated of Rs 22.90 lakh.

Advertisement

When he tried to withdraw his money, the fraudsters on March 5 sent him a letter via WhatsApp in the name of a private limited company, demanding an additional Rs 38,31,001 as service fee from the so-called profits. A case was promptly registered at the Cybercrime police station.

The investigation, led by Inspector Sahil Kumar, Station In-charge of Cybercrime, and the team of ASI Randhir Singh, resulted in the arrest of Om Prakash, a resident of Chaksikhari village in Uttar Pradesh, and Mannu, a resident of Nanda Kapura village in UP. Om Prakash had provided his bank account for the fraud, which was further passed on by Mannu to the cyber criminals operating the racket, he said, adding that Om Prakash has been sent to judicial custody as per court orders, while Mannu has been remanded to two-day police custody for further interrogation.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan urged public not to fall for high-return investment offers on social media and unsolicited calls, stressing that such schemes were almost always designed to cheat people.