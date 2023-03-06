Kaithal MC should clear garbage first

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

MC should clear garbage first

The Municipal Council, Kaithal, got eight palm trees with decorative lights planted on a stretch between Pehowa Chowk and Chotu Ram Chowk on January 25, 2023, with much fanfare, under the “Mera Kaithal Swach Kaithal” scheme, costing the council around Rs 5,000 per plant. As expected, five imported decorative lights have become defunct and the palm trees have started wilting. The Municipal Council should shelve the scheme and rather focus on clearing the garbage spread along this road. Om Prakash Panesar, Kaithal

Monkeys bane of Narwana residents

Troops of monkeys dot the Model Town area in Narwana. Senior citizens and children are their target. They reside on trees in residential areas and spoil kitchen gardens, flowers and plants. On many occasions they enter houses and attack women. People are afraid to come out of their houses. The administration should take steps to control the menace. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Garbage dumped in open drain in Ambala Cantonment

Garbage can be seen dumped in an open drain in the Ambala Cantonment. The authorities have failed to ensure proper collection and disposal of garbage in the area and it may prove hazardous to people's health. The municipal council should clean the drain regularly and maintain cleanliness in the area. Rajan, Ambala