Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala hits out at government over non-procurement of paddy

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government over the ongoing paddy season, Congress MLA from Kaithal, Aditya Surjewala on Wednesday said the government’s formula was clear – “cap on yield, curfew on harvesting, conditions on sale and lockout on MSP.”

He was here at the Kaithal grain market, where he reviewed the paddy procurement arrangements.

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Surjewala said farmers were on the roads while Chief Minister Nayab Saini was touring Singapore.

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“The promise of buying every grain has remained a mere slogan. Statewide paddy arrival stood at 7.07 lakh tonnes till Monday, but procurement was only 1.38 lakh tonnes and lifting a mere 21,000 tonnes. As a result, 6.86 lakh tonnes of paddy is lying under the open sky amid rain forecast. Of the 16,302 farmers who sold their crop, only 700 had received payment — just four per cent,” he said.

He alleged that the situation in Kaithal was worse. Arrival in the district was 1.07 lakh tonnes, purchase was only 8,600 tonnes and lifting 195 tonnes. “Discrepancies of data between the revenue department and the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal was also hurting farmers,” Surjewala alleged.

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Surjewala said stubble management was limited to only punitive action with no machines or purchase support. A night curfew had been imposed on combine harvesters from 6 pm to 10 am, with red entries and a Rs 30,000 fine for violations. Grain market gates in Kaithal were set to remain closed from 5 pm to 11 pm, and farmers were being forced to sell only within their own district.

For the first time, a per-acre quota had been fixed — 27.39 quintals for Kaithal against last year’s purchase of up to 35 quintals — causing a loss to farmers. The 17 per cent moisture limit was being used as an excuse to avoid purchase, with deductions of up to Rs 250 per quintal, while no dryers or drying space had been provided, he added.

Surjewala demanded that every grain should be purchased at MSP, the per-acre quota and inter-district sale ban be withdrawn immediately, combine restrictions and fines be scrapped, moisture norms be relaxed with dryers at every grain markets, and procurement not be capped below last year’s limit, he added.