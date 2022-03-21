Kaithal murder case cracked; two arrested

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 20

With the arrest of two persons, the Kaithal police claimed to have solved the murder case of Suresh, a resident of Kotada village, whose body was found in a pond on Holi.

On Sunday, the accused— Jaswinder and Rohit, both residents of Bhana village in Kaithal — were produced in a court, which sent them on two-day police remand.

DSP Ravinder Sangwan said the accused confessed that Suresh had stolen Rs 60,000 from Jaswinder’s truck in December 2021 and he didn’t return the money despite several requests. Angry over this, they kidnapped Suresh, killed him and dumped his body in a pond.

On the complaint of Suman, Suresh’s sister, the Pundri police registered a case against Jaswinder, Rohit, Munish and another person for killing her brother. She told the police that her brother was Jaswinder’s driver.

In December 2021, Jaswinder had accused Suresh of stealing Rs 60,000. She further alleged on March 17, Jaswinder, Rohit and Manish came to her parental house and threatened to kill her brother and his body was found in a pond the next day.