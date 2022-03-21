Kaithal murder case cracked; two arrested

Kaithal, March 20
With the arrest of two persons, the Kaithal police claimed to have solved the murder case of Suresh, a resident of Kotada village, whose body was found in a pond on Holi.
On Sunday, the accused— Jaswinder and Rohit, both residents of Bhana village in Kaithal — were produced in a court, which sent them on two-day police remand.
DSP Ravinder Sangwan said the accused confessed that Suresh had stolen Rs 60,000 from Jaswinder’s truck in December 2021 and he didn’t return the money despite several requests. Angry over this, they kidnapped Suresh, killed him and dumped his body in a pond.
On the complaint of Suman, Suresh’s sister, the Pundri police registered a case against Jaswinder, Rohit, Munish and another person for killing her brother. She told the police that her brother was Jaswinder’s driver.
In December 2021, Jaswinder had accused Suresh of stealing Rs 60,000. She further alleged on March 17, Jaswinder, Rohit and Manish came to her parental house and threatened to kill her brother and his body was found in a pond the next day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...
Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts
Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...